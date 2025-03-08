Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and the oblast on Saturday evening damaging critical infrastructure.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: Fedorov reported the threat of attack drones in the oblast after 20:00, followed by a response by air defence.
He then reported attacks in the city and oblast.
Quote: "Russians have struck at Zaporizhzhia and the oblast. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties."
Details: Fedorov said that up to 10 explosions had been heard in Zaporizhzhia.
Update: At 22:47, Fedorov reported that the Russians had struck critical infrastructure.
"Через ворожі удари можуть бути обмеження у подачі газу та тепла. Усі екстрені служби працюють над ліквідацією наслідків", – зазначив він.
Згодом Федоров додав, що внаслідок влучання в об'єкт критичної інфраструктури в Запорізькій області є потреба в обмеженні споживання газу.
У ніч проти 9 березня Федоров опублікував фото ліквідації наслідків ворожого удару.
