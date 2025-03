Russians bombard Druzhkivka: seven injured

Seven people were injured and seven apartment buildings damaged in a Russian attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Saturday, 8 March.

Source: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Quote: "Seven more have been injured in Donetsk Oblast, this time in Druzhkivka.

The city came under a Russian attack today, in the late evening.

According to earlier reports, seven apartment buildings were damaged."

Details: Filashkin added that the final aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

