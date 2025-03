A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, reported on the night of 8-9 March that Ukrainian air defence forces were operating in the capital.

Quote: "Air defence forces are responding to enemy UAVs in the capital.

Stay in shelters!"

Update: The all-clear was given at 01:16 in Kyiv.

