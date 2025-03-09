France to allocate €195 million to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets

France has announced it will provide Ukraine with €195 million in military aid obtained using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Source: French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, cited by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Lecornu stated that these funds will be used to supply 155mm artillery shells and AASM air-to-ground bombs used by Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

France will also accelerate the delivery of AMX-10RC light tanks and VAB armoured vehicles previously used by the French military.

As La Tribune Dimanche reports, amid geopolitical instability, France and its allies are strengthening their own defence capabilities. Lecornu identified ammunition and electronic warfare as key priorities in the coming years. He also highlighted the importance of drones, military robotics, artificial intelligence and space technologies.

To support both Ukraine and its own military, France is ramping up the production of military equipment. Lecornu stated that Dassault Aviation will increase the production of Rafale fighter jets from two per month in 2024 to four or five per month by 2026.

Additionally, the French government plans to double the production of AASM air-to-ground bombs by 2026, while the output of MBDA (Akeron MP) anti-tank missiles will double in 2025.

To achieve this, the French government is establishing new industrial partnerships with defence and military technology companies such as Thales and EOS.

Background:

The largest European countries are supporting efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets worth over €200 billion while developing plans for a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

Ukraine has received the first disbursement of funds from the UK under a G7 loan using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

