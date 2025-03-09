All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 230 explosions in 24 hours, one person injured

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 03:10
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 230 explosions in 24 hours, one person injured
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have mounted 116 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, leaving one person injured, causing damage and sparking a fire in the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 230 explosions have been recorded. The attacks affected the Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: One person was injured and damage reported following the Russian bombardments of Sumy Oblast. Additionally, a fire broke out in Sumy on the evening of Saturday, 8 March after the fall of Russian drone wreckage.

Russian forces dropped VOG fragmentation grenades from drones and used multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the Khotin hromada, resulting in 36 explosions. The attacks damaged non-residential buildings, four cars and two houses.

The Russians attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with MLRS, causing 21 explosions. One civilian was injured.

In addition, Russian drone debris fell in a residential area of Sumy at around 22:00 on 8 March, causing a fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastexplosionattack
Advertisement:
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Sumy Oblast
Almost 140 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast over past day, damage reported
Sumy Oblast increases electricity imports by two and half times due to Russian strikes
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
21:00
UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks
20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
20:14
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
19:27
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
18:11
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
17:38
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: