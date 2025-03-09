Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 230 explosions in 24 hours, one person injured

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have mounted 116 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, leaving one person injured, causing damage and sparking a fire in the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 230 explosions have been recorded. The attacks affected the Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: One person was injured and damage reported following the Russian bombardments of Sumy Oblast. Additionally, a fire broke out in Sumy on the evening of Saturday, 8 March after the fall of Russian drone wreckage.

Russian forces dropped VOG fragmentation grenades from drones and used multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the Khotin hromada, resulting in 36 explosions. The attacks damaged non-residential buildings, four cars and two houses.

The Russians attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with MLRS, causing 21 explosions. One civilian was injured.

In addition, Russian drone debris fell in a residential area of Sumy at around 22:00 on 8 March, causing a fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!