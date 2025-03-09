Operational safety procedure introduced at several Russian airports overnight
Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at three Russian airports on the night of 8-9 March. Earlier, similar measures, known as the Kovyor (Carpet) plan, had been implemented at two other Russian airports. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]
Source: Russian Telegram channels and media outlets, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya)
Details: Russian Telegram channels claimed that the plan had been introduced due to the presence of Ukrainian drones in the sky.
Earlier, restrictions had also been reported at the airports of Vladikavkaz and Volgograd.
For reference: The Kovyor plan requires all aircraft, except for military and rescue flights, to either land immediately or leave the restricted airspace.
Update: The Russian airports resumed operations at around 06:00 Kyiv time.
