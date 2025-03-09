All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Operational safety procedure introduced at several Russian airports overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 04:18
Operational safety procedure introduced at several Russian airports overnight
The airports of Astrakhan, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod. Photo: SHOT, a Russian Telegram-based news outlet

Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at three Russian airports on the night of 8-9 March. Earlier, similar measures, known as the Kovyor (Carpet) plan, had been implemented at two other Russian airports. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Source: Russian Telegram channels and media outlets, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya)

Details: Russian Telegram channels claimed that the plan had been introduced due to the presence of Ukrainian drones in the sky.

Advertisement:

Earlier, restrictions had also been reported at the airports of Vladikavkaz and Volgograd.

For reference: The Kovyor plan requires all aircraft, except for military and rescue flights, to either land immediately or leave the restricted airspace.

Update: The Russian airports resumed operations at around 06:00 Kyiv time.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aircraftRussia
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
aircraft
Operational safety procedure introduced at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
07:04
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: