All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,180 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 07:28
Russia loses 1,180 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Ukrainian motorised infantry. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 58 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 885,130 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,274 (+6) tanks;
  • 21,360 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,206 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,310 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,101 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 28,362 (+190) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,120 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 39,933 (+142) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,773 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
Casualties
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
"A man of great heart": veterinarian and soldier Zakhar Palii killed in action
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
07:04
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: