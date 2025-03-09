Russia loses 1,180 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Sunday, 9 March 2025, 07:28
Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 58 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 885,130 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,274 (+6) tanks;
- 21,360 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,206 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,310 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,101 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 28,362 (+190) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,120 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,933 (+142) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,773 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
