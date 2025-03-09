Russia loses 1,180 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 58 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 885,130 (+1,180) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,274 (+6) tanks;

tanks; 21,360 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,206 (+58) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,310 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,101 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

28,362 (+190) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,120 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

39,933 (+142) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,773 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

