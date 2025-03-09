Ukrainian athlete Doroshchuk wins gold in men's high jump at European Athletics Indoor Championships

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk claimed a gold medal at the final of the men's high jump at the European Athletics Indoor Championships on 8 March.

Details: This marks Ukraine's first-ever gold in the high jump at the European Indoor Championships. Doroshchuk also set a new personal best of 2.34 metres, surpassing his previous record of 2.32 metres.

Ukrainian Dmytro Nikitin finished fifth with a result of 2.26 metres.

Czech athlete Jan Štefela took silver with a jump of 2.29 metres, while Italy’s Matteo Sioli secured bronze with the same height but with more failed attempts.

Men's high jump results at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships:

Oleh Doroshchuk (Ukraine) – 2.34 metres; Jan Štefela (Czechia) – 2.29 metres; Matteo Sioli (Italy) – 2.29 metres; Manuel Lando (Italy) – 2.26 metres; Dmytro Nikitin (Ukraine) – 2.26 metres.

In the qualification round, the athletes cleared 2.23 metres, but Ukraine’s Vadym Kravchuk failed to reach the final.

This was Doroshchuk’s first-ever appearance in a European Indoor Championships final, while Nikitin competed in the final for the second time, having also finished fifth in 2021 with a result of 2.23 metres.

Background: On 7 March, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh secured a spot in the women’s final, completing the shortest qualification of her career.

