Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight

Russian troops launched 119 attack UAVs on the night of 8-9 March, 73 of which were shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: Another 37 drones disappeared from radar.

The drones had been launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

