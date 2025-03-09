All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 09:06
A total of 73 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian troops launched 119 attack UAVs on the night of 8-9 March, 73 of which were shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: Another 37 drones disappeared from radar.

The drones had been launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

dronesair defence
drones
