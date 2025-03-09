All Sections
Two Russian Shahed drones hit buildings in Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 10:32
Two Russian Shahed drones hit buildings in Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Two Russian Shahed loitering munitions have struck buildings in the town of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, causing destruction and sparking a fire.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate that the first hit occurred at 23:57 on the night of 8-9 March, striking the roof of a two-storey lyceum building, which then caught fire. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school – ed.]

Advertisement:

The second strike hit another section of the lyceum, damaging the window glazing, the roof, and the ceiling between the roof and the second floor.

Ukrainian authorities reported that the bombardment had caused damage to the window glazing of six apartment blocks, the Balakliia District Primary Healthcare Centre, an employment centre, a children's and youth creativity centre, two cafes and two cars.

Overall, Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast left one person dead and two others injured on Saturday, 8 March.

