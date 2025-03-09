Europeans assure Ukraine's commander-in-chief of persistent military support

European partners have pledged to continue providing air defence, artillery and training to the Ukrainian military, assuring Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, of their ongoing support.

Details: Syrskyi held a video call with his counterparts from the UK, France and Germany, during which they discussed recent changes in the situation in the combat zone.

Quote from Syrskyi: "I provided an update on the evolving situation in the combat zones and discussed the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weaponry, military equipment, ammunition and other essential supplies.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, General Thierry Burkhard and General Carsten Breuer reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical support for Ukraine as we resolutely defend the eastern borders of Europe.

Air defence, artillery shells, armoured vehicles, as well as general and specialised military training – on these and other requests, Europe remains firmly with us."

On 4 March, it was reported that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

On 5 March, several reputable international media outlets reported, citing sources, that the US had ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and early warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.

On 7 March, Trump claimed that he wants "to stop deaths" while commenting on Washington's suspension of aid supplies to Ukraine.

On the same day, media reports indicated that Washington continued to share intelligence with Ukraine aimed at helping its troops defend themselves rather than launch attacks against Russian forces.

Time reported that the US decision to halt the transfer of military intelligence to Ukraine allowed Russia to advance in a key area of the war zone, resulting in the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.

