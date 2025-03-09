All Sections
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 12:30
Another person injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 5 March died in hospital on the morning of 9 March.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that the person in question was a 53-year-old man. Doctors fought for his life for several days.

The Russian attack claimed the lives of six people in total.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 5 March, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a group of foreign volunteers from several countries had checked into the Kryvyi Rih hotel shortly before the Russian missile attack occurred.

