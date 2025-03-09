All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Users report issues with bank card payments

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 9 March 2025, 13:18
Users report issues with bank card payments
Mastercard and Visa cards. Photo: Getty Images

Mastercard holders are experiencing issues with payments via card terminals and money transfers.

Source: Downdetector

Details: According to Downdetector’s data, the problems with Mastercard began around 09:40 and issues with Visa around 10:20.

Advertisement:

Users in Ukraine have also had difficulties making payments with bank cards.

The Ukrainian bank PrivatBank said in response to a customer query that they are addressing the issue.

"Currently you may experience difficulties carrying out some transactions. Our team is already working to resolve these issues, and we apologise for any temporary inconvenience," the bank said.

Another Ukrainian bank, Monobank, told customers that it had only seen problems with Mastercard.

"As of now [11:36 – ed.], we are aware of problems with Mastercard’s payment system. This is causing difficulties with transfers, which may be cancelled, and card payments. Unfortunately many banks are affected," Monobank said.

In response to an inquiry from Ekonomichna Pravda, Visa said they had not detected any problems with transactions involving their bank cards.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
21:00
UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks
20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
20:14
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
19:27
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
18:11
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
17:38
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: