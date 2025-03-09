Users report issues with bank card payments

Mastercard holders are experiencing issues with payments via card terminals and money transfers.

Source: Downdetector

Details: According to Downdetector’s data, the problems with Mastercard began around 09:40 and issues with Visa around 10:20.

Users in Ukraine have also had difficulties making payments with bank cards.

The Ukrainian bank PrivatBank said in response to a customer query that they are addressing the issue.

"Currently you may experience difficulties carrying out some transactions. Our team is already working to resolve these issues, and we apologise for any temporary inconvenience," the bank said.

Another Ukrainian bank, Monobank, told customers that it had only seen problems with Mastercard.

"As of now [11:36 – ed.], we are aware of problems with Mastercard’s payment system. This is causing difficulties with transfers, which may be cancelled, and card payments. Unfortunately many banks are affected," Monobank said.

In response to an inquiry from Ekonomichna Pravda, Visa said they had not detected any problems with transactions involving their bank cards.

