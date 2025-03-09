US is our ally despite differences, says EU Commission president

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged that the European Union may have differences in views with the United States on certain matters, but Washington will always remain an ally of the EU.

Source: von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels on 9 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen believes that the common interests shared by the EU and the US outweigh the different assessments of certain events by the two governments.

"The United States, they have been, for more than 80 years, our closest ally. In the face of adversity, the US and Europe have always been stronger together. And yes, there are differences; we might have different views on some topics. But if you look at the common interests that we have, they always outweigh our differences," von der Leyen said.

"We will have our differences. We have to sort them out, but we will have to find common avenues," she added.

As one example, Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Europe's goal is to ensure that "Ukraine is in a position that it can keep on fighting till we've reached a just and lasting peace".

"So, we are allies [with the United States – ed.], but this means that all allies have to take their responsibilities," von der Leyen stressed.

Background:

Von der Leyen has not yet had a personal meeting with US President Donald Trump since his election.

She and Trump spoke by phone after his election victory in early November 2024, discussing Ukraine, among other topics.

At an extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, all EU leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, unanimously approved von der Leyen's Rearm Europe defence project.

