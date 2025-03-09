All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US is our ally despite differences, says EU Commission president

Tetyana Vysotska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 14:12
US is our ally despite differences, says EU Commission president
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged that the European Union may have differences in views with the United States on certain matters, but Washington will always remain an ally of the EU.

Source: von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels on 9 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen believes that the common interests shared by the EU and the US outweigh the different assessments of certain events by the two governments.

Advertisement:

"The United States, they have been, for more than 80 years, our closest ally. In the face of adversity, the US and Europe have always been stronger together. And yes, there are differences; we might have different views on some topics. But if you look at the common interests that we have, they always outweigh our differences," von der Leyen said. 

"We will have our differences. We have to sort them out, but we will have to find common avenues," she added. 

As one example, Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Europe's goal is to ensure that "Ukraine is in a position that it can keep on fighting till we've reached a just and lasting peace".

"So, we are allies [with the United States – ed.], but this means that all allies have to take their responsibilities," von der Leyen stressed. 

Background:

  • Von der Leyen has not yet had a personal meeting with US President Donald Trump since his election.
  • She and Trump spoke by phone after his election victory in early November 2024, discussing Ukraine, among other topics.
  • At an extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, all EU leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, unanimously approved von der Leyen's Rearm Europe defence project.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAEUEuropean Commissiondiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
USA
US intelligence-sharing ban will harm Ukraine's battlefield efforts and home front defence, ISW reports
US vetoes G7 initiative on Russia's shadow fleet, Bloomberg reports
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
07:04
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: