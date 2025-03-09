Musk believes US should leave NATO

American billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to US President Donald Trump, believes that the United States should leave NATO and stop paying for Europe's defence.

Details: In response to a call by US Senator Mike Lee to leave NATO, Elon Musk replied on X (Twitter): "We really should".

Musk further wrote that it "doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defence of Europe".

Trump stated that NATO countries should contribute significantly more. He called for increasing this figure from 2 to 5% of GDP.

Some politicians from various countries have expressed doubts about the US commitment to NATO if the worst-case scenario occurs. However, on 6 March, Trump told reporters that he was not very sure whether NATO allies would support the United States if it were attacked.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his comments following a security summit of EU leaders in Brussels, responded to Trump's doubts, emphasising that France is a "loyal and committed ally".

Trump is reportedly considering making significant changes to the country’s participation in NATO, potentially altering the alliance’s core principle of collective defence.

