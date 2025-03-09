All Sections
Musk believes US should leave NATO

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 9 March 2025, 15:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to US President Donald Trump, believes that the United States should leave NATO and stop paying for Europe's defence.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In response to a call by US Senator Mike Lee to leave NATO, Elon Musk replied on X (Twitter): "We really should".

Musk further wrote that it "doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defence of Europe".

Background:

  • Trump stated that NATO countries should contribute significantly more. He called for increasing this figure from 2 to 5% of GDP.
  • Some politicians from various countries have expressed doubts about the US commitment to NATO if the worst-case scenario occurs. However, on 6 March, Trump told reporters that he was not very sure whether NATO allies would support the United States if it were attacked.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron, in his comments following a security summit of EU leaders in Brussels, responded to Trump's doubts, emphasising that France is a "loyal and committed ally".
  • Trump is reportedly considering making significant changes to the country’s participation in NATO, potentially altering the alliance’s core principle of collective defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

