Teenager injured in Russian drone attack on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A 16-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian drone strike on a house in the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old teenager has been injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians hit a house in the village of Bilenke with a drone. The house was damaged by a blast wave and shrapnel.

The 16-year-old boy has been injured. He has been provided with all necessary assistance."

