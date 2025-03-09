First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos

The first soldiers in the Contract 18-24 programme. Photo: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade

The first Contract 18-24 volunteers take the oath. Photo: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade

The first volunteers aged 18 to 24 have taken their oath and will serve under the new contract terms for this age category.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces

Quote: "The first soldiers in the Contract 18-24 programme have taken their oath in the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade [Edelweiss – ed.].

They are now part of one of the most powerful brigades of the Ground Forces...

Ahead lie training, trials and ultimately, Victory!"

Background:

On 11 February, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved the terms for one-year contracts for volunteers aged 18 to 24, which include a one-off payment of UAH 1 million (around US$24,000).

The Ministry of Defence said volunteers aged 18-24 who joined the military before the new contract terms were introduced would also be eligible for the UAH 1 million payment.

As of 17 February, six days after the programme was launched, over 10,000 applications for voluntary one-year contracts for 18-24-year-olds had been recorded in Reserve+, the mobile app for conscripts, reservists and persons liable for military service.

