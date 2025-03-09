Two women injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people have been injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district on Sunday, 9 March.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Nikopol district was subjected to enemy strikes throughout the day. The aggressor targeted the city of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas, using artillery and kamikaze drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two people were injured. A 56-year-old woman was hospitalised and is in a moderate condition. An 18-year-old girl received medical assistance at the scene and will recover at home.

Infrastructure, businesses, three houses, a garage and a power line were damaged. A car caught fire, but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames."

