Trump expresses displeasure over statements from Russia and Ukraine on war – White House

US President Donald Trump has expressed his displeasure with statements from both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian war regarding its cessation.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Quote from Leavitt: "The president is working incredibly hard to get a peace deal done between Russia and Ukraine.

He has expressed his displeasure with comments that have been made by leaders of both sides of this conflict."

Details: According to Leavitt, Trump said it's necessary "to see this conflict come to an end". She added that "teams continue to be engaged".

Previously: US President Donald Trump believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine but added that he had set a "psychological deadline" for Russia to agree to it.

Background:

On 30 March, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin for talking about an interim administration in Ukraine. He also threatened to impose additional sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow does not come to the negotiating table and stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Trump announced plans to hold a new conversation with Putin this week to discuss Ukraine.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after meeting with Trump in Florida on Saturday, proposed setting 20 April as the deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire before imposing new sanctions.

While speaking to journalists on 31 March, Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to withdraw from the mineral deal and has warned him of "big problems" if he does so.

