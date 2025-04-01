Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has reported that the Russians have intensified their use of toxic substances, particularly on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Kovalenko on Telegram

Details: Kovalenko said the Russians had begun actively using toxic substances.

He added that several such incidents have recently been recorded on the Kupiansk front.

Quote: "In effect, Russia is using prohibited chemical substances, violating all possible rules of warfare."

Background: Throughout Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, Russian forces have been using not only conventional weapons but also specialised ammunition loaded with hazardous chemicals. However, it is incorrect to classify these as "chemical weapons".

