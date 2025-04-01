Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 1 April.

Source: European Pravda, citing the minister’s post on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Arrived to free Kyiv to express Lithuania’s unwavering support to brave Ukrainian nation. We will continue standing by your side in your fight for freedom and sovereignty."

Details: Budrys added that Lithuania supports "a strong, resilient and prosperous Ukraine in the EU".

Background:

The day before, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced a visit to Kyiv by his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans.

Last week, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Labour and Inclusion Minister Tonje Brenna also visited Ukraine.

