Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 1 April.
Source: European Pravda, citing the minister’s post on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Arrived to free Kyiv to express Lithuania’s unwavering support to brave Ukrainian nation. We will continue standing by your side in your fight for freedom and sovereignty."
Details: Budrys added that Lithuania supports "a strong, resilient and prosperous Ukraine in the EU".
Background:
- The day before, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced a visit to Kyiv by his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans.
- Last week, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Labour and Inclusion Minister Tonje Brenna also visited Ukraine.
