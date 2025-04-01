US secretary of state to meet other NATO foreign ministers and discuss lasting peace in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Rubio on Facebook

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, where they will discuss, among other things, ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Details: Bruce said that Rubio would visit Brussels from 2 to 4 April.

She noted that the meeting of NATO foreign ministers would focus on NATO security priorities, including increasing the Alliance's investment in defence and ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine.

They would also discuss China's threat to the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances and plans for the NATO Summit in The Hague this summer.

Background:

NATO Foreign Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels for the first time since Donald Trump took office.

The meeting will be held against the backdrop of Trump's calls for European allies to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, an amount that the US does not allocate to its own defence.

Since Trump's return to the White House, concerns have grown among allies about a possible US withdrawal from NATO.

