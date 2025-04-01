Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that US is tired of Ukraine, while Europe is not

A total of 64% of Ukrainians consider Europe to be their ally who wants peace on acceptable terms, while the opinion of the United States is opposite - 67% are convinced that America is tired of Ukraine and is therefore pressuring Kyiv to make concessions to Russia.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) surveys conducted in February-March

Quote from KIIS: "As can be seen in the graph below, we have a practically ‘mirror’ perception of Europe and the USA. In the case of Europe, 64% consider it an ally of Ukraine that wants peace on acceptable terms, while 28% do not. In the case of the USA, according to the latest data, 67% believe that they are tired of Ukraine and are pressuring for concessions. Only 24% believe that the USA is an ally that wants an acceptable peace."

KIIS infographic

Details: Sociologists also noted that some of the respondents were asked a question about the "West" in general: Which statement about the West's support for Ukraine do you agree with to a greater extent?

The findings of the research showed that current sentiment is worse than it was in 2022 (i.e. faith in the West has declined). However, the dynamics were non-linear, and over the past year, sociologists have seen an improvement in the situation.

Quote from KIIS: "From September 2022 to February 2024, the number of those who believe in the support of the West and believe in its desire for an acceptable peace for Ukraine decreased from 73% to 49%. Then, by February-March 2025, their share increased to 62%. That is, currently the majority of Ukrainians – 62% – consider the West an ally and partner in achieving an acceptable peace."

KIIS infographic

More details: The sociologists also note that, given the correspondence between the estimates for the "West" as a whole and the estimates for "Europe", it can be assumed that Ukrainians now mostly understand Europe as the "West".

KIIS conducted two surveys: 14 February - 4 March and between 12 March and 22 March. The surveys were conducted by telephone interviews among adults living in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine. The first survey covered the opinions of 2,029 respondents (statistical error 2.4%), and the second survey covered the opinions of 1,326 respondents (statistical error 2.5%).

