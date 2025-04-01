All Sections
Minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers collides with lorry in Austria, four dead

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 April 2025, 13:36
Minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers collides with lorry in Austria, four dead
At the site of the accident. Photo: ORF

A serious road accident involving a lorry and a minibus carrying Ukrainian citizens occurred on the morning of 1 April near the Austrian village of Seebenstein on a motorway heading towards Vienna.

Source: Austrian national public broadcaster ORF with reference to police data, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The police said the minibus and the lorry collided head-on. Four people died in the accident and six others were injured, four of them seriously.

Emergency workers said that some of the passengers in the minibus were trapped and had to be rescued using special equipment.

Police spokesperson Johann Baumschlager said that the lorry was probably pulling out of the car park when the minibus collided with it.

He noted that there were Ukrainian nationals in the minibus and clarified that it was not a case of smuggling or a car chase.

All the victims of the accident were taken to hospital. Three helicopters, three ambulance crews, nine rescue vehicles and nine fire appliances were involved in the operation.

Background: In mid-February, a Kyiv-Chisinau bus was involved in a road accident in which 16 people were injured. A similar accident occurred in January.

