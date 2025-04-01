Germany's foreign minister receives award for supporting Ukraine during farewell visit to Kyiv – photos, video

Annalena Baerbock, Germany's outgoing Foreign Minister, has received a special award from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in recognition of her support for Ukraine in recent years.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Baerbock's current visit to Kyiv is her ninth since the start of the full-scale war and the eleventh overall during her tenure.

I was pleased to personally greet @ABaerbock at the Kyiv train station this morning. This is a symbol of our gratitude for her personal efforts to support Ukraine over the years.



This is her ninth visit since Russia's full-scale invasion, and the eleventh of her tenure. On… pic.twitter.com/NM1A2KUPNL — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) April 1, 2025

Sybiha added that he personally welcomed Baerbock upon her arrival to express his gratitude for her support of Ukraine. She was also presented with a special award from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"I presented Annalena with our special Ministry of Foreign Affairs award for supporting Ukraine's diplomatic efforts in recognition of her personal efforts... I thanked my [counterpart] for her work that has contributed to Germany taking the lead in supporting Ukraine, including the recent €3 billion military aid package, and saving thousands upon thousands of Ukrainian lives," Sybiha tweeted.

"I am grateful for Germany's unwavering support and Annalena's courage and commitment. 'Be brave like Ukraine' is a motto that fully applies to her," he added.

Sybiha noted that their talks focused on bilateral relations and international issues, including achieving a just and lasting peace, strengthening Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its crimes.

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian foreign minister confirmed that Kyiv is holding consultations with the United States in order to finalise a "mutually acceptable text" of an agreement on critical minerals.

At a joint press conference, Baerbock stated that any potential agreement with the US on Ukraine's rare earth metals must comply with EU law.

