Ukraine's foreign minister to attend NATO foreign ministers' meeting this week, may meet US secretary of state
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported that he will take part in the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on 3-4 April.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During a briefing with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Sybiha stated that he had been invited to the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Quote from Sybiha: "I received an invitation to attend the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. Of course, I always use any multilateral event as an opportunity for bilateral meetings."
Details: Sybiha noted that he already has 14 bilateral meetings confirmed.
"And, of course, we are interested in a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.
Background:
- Earlier, Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine is holding consultations with the US in order to finalise a "mutually acceptable text" of an agreement on critical minerals.
- On 1 April, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Germany arrived in Kyiv on official visits. For German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, this is a farewell visit before leaving office.
