UK will create register of all people working for Russian government on its territory

The UK is increasing its fight against foreign influence from Russia and will force all persons on its territory who work for the Russian government to register.

Source: European Pravda; Junior Security Minister Dan Jarvis during a speech in parliament on 1 April

Details: Jarvis noted that the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) will be launched in the UK on 1 July, in accordance with the National Security Act 2023.

The FIRS provides for several levels of foreign influence, according to which foreigners will be classified: political, which will apply to all foreign countries, and enhanced, which will apply to those countries that "pose a threat to the safety and interests of the UK".

Quote from Jarvis: "And I can announce today that we will also specify Russia under the scheme. Russia presents an acute threat to UK national security."

More details: The junior minister said that everyone working for all Russian government agencies, including the army and intelligence, as well as pro-government Russian parties, will have to register in the FIRS.

Quote from Jarvis: "FIRS will deter those who seek to harm the UK. They will face a choice – either tell the government about their actions, or face arrest and imprisonment."

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK adopted the largest package of sanctions against Russia.

The UK charged six people with planning activities in the interests of or on behalf of Russia.

