UK will create register of all people working for Russian government on its territory

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 April 2025, 18:20
Stock photo: Getty Images

The UK is increasing its fight against foreign influence from Russia and will force all persons on its territory who work for the Russian government to register.

Source: European Pravda; Junior Security Minister Dan Jarvis during a speech in parliament on 1 April

Details: Jarvis noted that the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) will be launched in the UK on 1 July, in accordance with the National Security Act 2023.

The FIRS provides for several levels of foreign influence, according to which foreigners will be classified: political, which will apply to all foreign countries, and enhanced, which will apply to those countries that "pose a threat to the safety and interests of the UK".

Quote from Jarvis: "And I can announce today that we will also specify Russia under the scheme. Russia presents an acute threat to UK national security."

More details: The junior minister said that everyone working for all Russian government agencies, including the army and intelligence, as well as pro-government Russian parties, will have to register in the FIRS.

Quote from Jarvis: "FIRS will deter those who seek to harm the UK. They will face a choice – either tell the government about their actions, or face arrest and imprisonment."

Background:

  • On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK adopted the largest package of sanctions against Russia.
  • The UK charged six people with planning activities in the interests of or on behalf of Russia.

UKRussia
