Details emerge of EU defence summit in Poland

Defence ministers will discuss an initiative by Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to boost military assistance to Ukraine at an informal EU summit in Warsaw on 2-3 April.

Source: European Pravda, citing an official from the European External Action Service (EEAS)

Details: The source stated that Kallas' proposal to boost military aid to Ukraine is primarily focused on addressing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' critical need for ammunition: two million rounds of large-calibre ammunition worth €5 billion by the end of 2025.

Advertisement:

"The agenda for the meeting consists of two sessions. The first is about the EU's military support for Ukraine. The second one is about the White Paper on European Defence [by European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius]," the EEAS official said, adding that "enhanced EU military support and possible security guarantees for Ukraine" will be discussed during the first session.

"This includes the high representative's initiative to strengthen military support for Ukraine, opportunities for deepening cooperation between the EU and the Ukrainian defence industry, and cooperation with NATO and other partners. Time will allow us to discuss these topics in depth," the source added.

"We've invited Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the first session, as well as the NATO secretary general, who, due to his attendance at the ministerial summit in Brussels, will be replaced by Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska," the EEAS official said.

Advertisement:

According to the official, the second session, which will focus on the White Paper and the ReArm Europe plan, is intended to be a "quick exchange of views between ministers on proposals for their funding" so that a concrete action plan can be drawn up for the European Council summit on 26-27 June.

"It's essential to help Ukraine achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, and this can only be achieved from a position of strength. That's why the EU high representative put forward the initiative to provide enhanced military support to Ukraine, particularly in terms of ammunition," the source added.

"Ukraine needs 2 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition worth approximately €5 billion from us in 2025. This request was made directly by Zelenskyy during the last European Council summit," the source said.

The official emphasised that ministers do not make decisions during informal summits. However, they intend to lay the groundwork for a decision to be made at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on security issues, scheduled for 14 April.

"We want to get more information about what member states are planning to send to Ukraine in terms of ammunition supplies. And to see what we can do more collectively as the EU. Member states have already provided us with quite a lot of information, but we would like to have a complete picture," the source concluded.

Background: Kallas believes that if EU countries find it difficult to approve a €40 billion annual aid package for Kyiv, they should take small steps and initially agree on €5 billion for ammunition for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!