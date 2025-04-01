Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, White House says
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 20:39
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia in May.
Source: Leavitt at a briefing on 1 April, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Leavitt said Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia in May.
Advertisement:
She added that details of the trip, including the specific date, are still being discussed and will be announced later.
Background:
- Previous media reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia will be the first foreign country Trump visits since taking office.
- Moscow views Saudi Arabia as a potential location for a meeting between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- The US president himself has said he is likely to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the near future.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!