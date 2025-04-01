Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, White House says

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia in May.

Source: Leavitt at a briefing on 1 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Leavitt said Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia in May.

She added that details of the trip, including the specific date, are still being discussed and will be announced later.

Background:

Previous media reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia will be the first foreign country Trump visits since taking office.

Moscow views Saudi Arabia as a potential location for a meeting between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The US president himself has said he is likely to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the near future.

