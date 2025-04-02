Total of 176 clashes on battlefield: 64 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front

Multiple-launch rocket system firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 176 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest Russian activity observed on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 April

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, 11 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled the Russian assault near the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks, trying to advance towards the settlements of Torske, Nove, Myrne, Novomykhailivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka and towards Verkhnokamianske and Serebrianka. A total of 15 combat clashes were recorded.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Leonidivka, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 64 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Tarasivka, Berezivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Oleksandropil, Sribne, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka and Andriivka and towards Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Romanivka and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Pryvilne and towards Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational area in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 18 combat clashes were recorded. The Russians launched 265 artillery strikes, including two of them from multiple-launch rocket systems, and conducted 27 airstrikes, dropping 41 guided bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

