Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration

Ukraine officially launched the Ukraine2EU programme on 1 April to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The programme is designed to support Ukrainian institutions in managing the EU accession process and implementing the necessary reforms.

Details: The programme's official launch was held to coincide with the conference "Ukraine's EU membership: not if, but when", which was attended by representatives from Ukraine, the EU, Lithuania and Denmark.

The initiative is co-funded by the EU, Denmark and Lithuania, with Sweden recently joining.

Ukraine2EU will run from 2025 to 2027 and will be implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the launch of the programme. "Ukraine and Europe have always been together. And today our task is to confirm this, to go through the integration track as quickly and successfully as possible. The Ukraine2EU tool gives us new opportunities in this regard," he said.

Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, stressed the importance of strategic coordination and support for institutions on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

"The EU stands firmly by Ukraine's side on its path to membership. This process is ambitious and transformative at the same time and therefore requires strategic coordination. Thanks to the Ukraine2EU programme, we are strengthening Ukraine's institutional capacity and ensuring steady progress towards European integration," she said.

