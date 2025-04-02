Prosthetic microclinic to be established in Kyiv with France's support – photo

A specialised prosthetic microclinic will be opened at Kyiv Oblast Hospital to assist people who have lost limbs. Ukraine's Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy Pierre Heilbronn have signed the agreement to create such a network.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The document was signed in the presence of Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

The project will be implemented within the framework of a grant agreement signed in June 2024 between the Ukrainian and French governments. The microclinic will be equipped with high-tech equipment, allowing for the creation of custom prosthetics according to the most up-to-date standards.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Kalashnyk also mentioned that patients at the microclinic would not only receive high-quality prosthetics but would also be able to undergo a complete course of rehabilitation without the need to visit other medical facilities.

Quote: "This framework will greatly enhance access to high-quality medical care for patients who have had limbs amputated, resulting in more effective and comfortable treatment.

This is not simply a medical project. It provides an opportunity for people to rediscover how to walk, run and hug their loved ones. It's about their dignity, independence and the right to a future free from barriers."

