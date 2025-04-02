All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Prosthetic microclinic to be established in Kyiv with France's support – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 April 2025, 09:34
Prosthetic microclinic to be established in Kyiv with France's support – photo
Mykola Kalashnyk at the meeting. Photo: Kalashnyk

A specialised prosthetic microclinic will be opened at Kyiv Oblast Hospital to assist people who have lost limbs. Ukraine's Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy Pierre Heilbronn have signed the agreement to create such a network.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The document was signed in the presence of Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

Advertisement:

The project will be implemented within the framework of a grant agreement signed in June 2024 between the Ukrainian and French governments. The microclinic will be equipped with high-tech equipment, allowing for the creation of custom prosthetics according to the most up-to-date standards.

 
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Kalashnyk also mentioned that patients at the microclinic would not only receive high-quality prosthetics but would also be able to undergo a complete course of rehabilitation without the need to visit other medical facilities.

Quote: "This framework will greatly enhance access to high-quality medical care for patients who have had limbs amputated, resulting in more effective and comfortable treatment. 

Advertisement:

This is not simply a medical project. It provides an opportunity for people to rediscover how to walk, run and hug their loved ones. It's about their dignity, independence and the right to a future free from barriers."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KyivFrance
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
All News
Kyiv
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Air defence forces respond to Russian drones in Kyiv
Former Ukrainian MP fled Ukraine in vehicle marked as transporting fallen Ukrainian soldiers
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russian missile hits Dnipro: man killed, large-scale fire starts
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
20:46
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
20:33
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
20:12
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
20:04
Assets of Belarusian potash giant confiscated in favour of Ukraine under Justice Ministry lawsuit
19:39
Russians destroy Biosphere Corporation warehouses in Dnipro
19:16
Russian Shahed drone hits home of Kharkiv puppet theatre worker: colleagues launch fundraiser – photos
19:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU–Ukraine meeting in Brussels highlighted looming trade challenges
18:45
New Portuguese ambassador officially begins work in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: