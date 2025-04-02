Two people killed and two injured in 1 April Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces mounted 14 strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 1 April, leaving two people dead and two injured and damaging residential buildings, infrastructure and local authority buildings.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces targeted the village of Krasnyi Lyman in the Myrnohrad hromada and the settlements of Pokrovsk, Rodynske and Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district. Two people were killed, one civilian was injured and dozens of houses, along with student accommodation premises, were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian attacks damaged residential buildings, power lines and a gas pipeline in the settlements of Lyman, Illinivka, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kramatorsk district. One person was injured in Illinivka.

The settlements of Siversk and Serebrianka in the Bakhmut district also came under fire, with Russian forces damaging 18 houses.

Despite ongoing attacks, civilian evacuations continue. Over the past 24 hours, 140 people, including 28 children, have been evacuated from populated frontline areas.

