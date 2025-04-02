Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counterintelligence, in cooperation with the National Police, has caught two Russian assets red-handed as they attempted to blow up an administrative building of a local police station in Lviv.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office; Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; SSU

Quote: "Investigators have determined that the suspects agreed to carry out the task on the instructions of a Russian representative in exchange for a monetary reward. Following instructions received via the Telegram messaging app, the suspects arrived in Lviv and retrieved explosives hidden in a bag at specific coordinates. The defendants were set to plant the concealed explosives in an administrative building at a Lviv police station as part of their prearranged plan."

Advertisement:

Details: The SSU reported that one of the perpetrators was a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv who had been looking to earn "easy money" through Telegram channels. She was reportedly recruited by a Russian intelligence officer and tasked with a "test" assignment – to post leaflets containing Russian propaganda fakes in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosives Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Later, she was sent to Lviv to prepare a terrorist attack against Ukrainian law enforcement officers and involved her acquaintance, a 21-year-old man from Kyiv.

The items seized from the suspects Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Upon arriving in Lviv Oblast, the criminals received coordinates for a cache from their handler, where they retrieved an improvised explosive device disguised as a fire extinguisher.

Advertisement:

They also planned to install a hidden video camera with remote access for the Russians near the target in order to record their movement and the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

SSU counterintelligence uncovered their plot in advance, documented their crimes and detained them red-handed as they approached the police station with explosives.

The detainees were served with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!