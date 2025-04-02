All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 April 2025, 10:52
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
Two Russian assets detained by the SSU. Photo: Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counterintelligence, in cooperation with the National Police, has caught two Russian assets red-handed as they attempted to blow up an administrative building of a local police station in Lviv.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office; Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; SSU

Quote: "Investigators have determined that the suspects agreed to carry out the task on the instructions of a Russian representative in exchange for a monetary reward. Following instructions received via the Telegram messaging app, the suspects arrived in Lviv and retrieved explosives hidden in a bag at specific coordinates. The defendants were set to plant the concealed explosives in an administrative building at a Lviv police station as part of their prearranged plan."

Advertisement:

Details: The SSU reported that one of the perpetrators was a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv who had been looking to earn "easy money" through Telegram channels. She was reportedly recruited by a Russian intelligence officer and tasked with a "test" assignment – to post leaflets containing Russian propaganda fakes in the Ukrainian capital.

 
The explosives
Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Later, she was sent to Lviv to prepare a terrorist attack against Ukrainian law enforcement officers and involved her acquaintance, a 21-year-old man from Kyiv.

 
The items seized from the suspects
Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Upon arriving in Lviv Oblast, the criminals received coordinates for a cache from their handler, where they retrieved an improvised explosive device disguised as a fire extinguisher.

Advertisement:

They also planned to install a hidden video camera with remote access for the Russians near the target in order to record their movement and the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

SSU counterintelligence uncovered their plot in advance, documented their crimes and detained them red-handed as they approached the police station with explosives.

The detainees were served with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lvivterrorist attackState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
All News
Lviv
Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv – photos
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
Polish presidential candidate stages provocation in Lviv and threatens to ban Lviv mayor from Poland – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
21:40
Russian missile hits Dnipro: man killed, large-scale fire starts
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
20:46
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
20:33
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
20:12
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
20:04
Assets of Belarusian potash giant confiscated in favour of Ukraine under Justice Ministry lawsuit
19:39
Russians destroy Biosphere Corporation warehouses in Dnipro
19:16
Russian Shahed drone hits home of Kharkiv puppet theatre worker: colleagues launch fundraiser – photos
19:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU–Ukraine meeting in Brussels highlighted looming trade challenges
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: