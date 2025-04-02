Two men injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district on the morning of 2 April, injuring two men aged 35 and 33. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 09:00, Russian troops attacked Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district with a UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that two men, aged 35 and 33, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs as a result of the attack. They are currently in hospital receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Background: Earlier, Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that electric transport services in Kherson were not operating due to damage to the network caused by Russian attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!