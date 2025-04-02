Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support

A poll conducted by Pollster and commissioned by Polish newspaper Super Express has indicated that anti-Ukrainian politician Sławomir Mentzen, who is also a Polish presidential candidate from the far-right Confederation party, has dropped to third place in the presidential race.

Details: Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, a representative of the Civic Platform party, remains the favourite in the race with 35% of support.

In second place is the head of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice party. He received 23% of the vote.

In contrast, Mentzen, who recently caused outrage with his controversial statements on abortion, lost the support of some voters. With 19% of the vote, he came third in the latest opinion poll. In the previous poll, the Confederation candidate was in second place.

Fourth position in the poll is occupied by the Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, for whom 8% of Poles would vote.

Rafał Trzaskowski is strengthening his position in the presidential race. With the support of 35% of respondents, he remains the undisputed leader. His stable ratings indicate that he enjoys the trust of a large part of the population.

Background:

Mentzen visited Lviv on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, where he recorded a provocative video calling Stepan Bandera "a terrorist who was sentenced to death by a Polish court for killing Poles during the Second Polish Republic". [Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader and a key figure in the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), advocating for Ukraine’s independence during the 20th century. His legacy remains highly controversial, as he is viewed as a hero by many Ukrainians for his fight against Soviet and Nazi occupation, while others criticise his movement’s tactics and associations – ed.]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Mentzen's provocative statements and hinted at possible retaliatory measures.

