Ministry of Justice: Over 8,000 former convicts serve in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Over 8,000 former convicts, men and women, have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the beginning of April, and about 900 more applications are being processed.

Source: Yevhen Horobets, Head of the Department for the Execution of Sentences of the Ministry of Justice, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Yevhen Horobets: "We regularly communicate with the command of the units where former convicts and prisoners are currently serving. This dialogue allows us to receive up-to-date information about the needs of the front line and what skills, specialisations, and competencies are currently in demand. On the other hand, we learn how long our parolees will be trained, in what positions they will serve, and how they will be treated. This information is very important during the prison recruitment process so that prisoners can decide to become soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. More than 8,000 men and women have joined the ranks of combat units, and about 900 more applications are currently being processed. Many former convicts have been awarded departmental and state awards for their military achievements."

Advertisement:

Details: Horobets reminded that after adopting a law in May 2024 that introduced the institution of early release of prisoners for their participation in the country's defence, the first groups of volunteers released from penitentiary institutions joined combat units in August 2024.

The paroled soldiers mostly joined the ranks of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, also known as the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion; the 225th Separate Assault Regiment; the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade; the 93rd Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar; the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade; the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade; and some other special forces units of Ukraine's security and defence forces.

Horobets notes that "this programme gives people a second chance – an opportunity not only to redeem themselves but also to prove their commitment to Ukraine on the front line, where every defender is needed".

Advertisement:

For his part, Dmytro Kulyk, deputy commander of the 1st Da Vinci Wolves Battalion, stressed that former convicts are fighting well and very heroically.

He also noted that the motivation of former convicts in the army is high.

Quote from Dmytro Kulyk: "Perhaps we have seen such a motivation only in the first months of the full-scale invasion. That is why we treat the 'special contingent' with the same attention as all of our soldiers. Of course, we work closely with Ukraine's State Criminal Executive Service to recruit as many former prisoners and convicts as possible for our team."

As the Department for the Execution of Sentences emphasised, a lot depends on the actions of the administrations of penitentiary institutions: ‘This includes the organisation of initial medical examinations, accompanying volunteers from among the convicts during the military medical commission in civilian healthcare facilities, holding commissions with the participation of representatives of the military enlistment offices and combat units where former convicts have expressed a desire to serve".

It is also necessary to prepare documentation so that the court can make a decision on the possibility of early release as soon as possible. On the day the court rules, the former convict becomes a parolee and a member of Ukraine's Armed Forces, with the same rights and obligations as our other defenders, subject to minor restrictions, the department noted.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!