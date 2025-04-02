All Sections
Ukraine still US$10bn short for 2025 recovery efforts, PM states

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 2 April 2025, 14:15
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has a funding shortfall of nearly US$10 billion for recovery efforts in 2025.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform

Quote from Shmyhal: "This year, we consider the key areas of joint work of the Ukraine Donor Platform to be budget support, sustainable financing for infrastructure, housing and energy recovery, as well as economic development and investment attraction on the path to the EU."

Details: Shmyhal stated that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support this year stands at US$39.3 billion and partners have confirmed their commitment to covering this amount.

The Ukrainian prime minister noted that with donor support, the government had allocated nearly US$7.4 billion for priority recovery activities in 2025. However, the overall financing shortfall for recovery needs this year remains close to US$10 billion.

"Moving towards European Union membership. Our goal for this year is to maximise sectoral integration and open negotiations on all six clusters. We are committed to further fulfilment of joint agreements and implementation of the reforms Ukraine needs," Shmyhal added.

Background: On 31 March, Ukraine's coffers received US$400 million as part of another IMF tranche.

