Defence ministers of coalition of the willing to meet at NATO headquarters

Defence ministers from the coalition of the willing will meet at NATO headquarters next week.

Source: European Pravda, citing the NATO press service

Details: Defence ministers of the coalition of the willing will meet on Thursday 10 April.

The meeting will take place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels at the initiative of the UK and France.

The meeting will take place on the eve of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), which the UK and Germany are organising on 11 April.

Background: On 27 March, agreements on new military aid packages for Ukraine were reached at the previous meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris.

