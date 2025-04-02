All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

White House expects Putin envoy's visit on 2 April, CBS News says

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 April 2025, 17:05

Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's Envoy for International Cooperation, may be received at the White House as early as Wednesday 2 April.

Source: CBS News journalists Sara Cook and Camilla Schick, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two CBS News sources reported that Dmitriev is set to meet with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, in the US on Wednesday.

Advertisement:

"The Treasury Dept temporarily lifted sanctions against Dmitriev so State Dept could issue the necessary visa for him to come to the US," said Sara Cook.

Background:

  • Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that Dmitriev may visit Washington this week to discuss Washington-Moscow relations with Witkoff.
  • The Kremlin has previously confirmed that Dmitriev's visit to the US is being discussed.
  • Dmitriev is known to be close to Putin and is married to the girlfriend of his youngest daughter. Since 2022, he has been under personal sanctions imposed by several Western countries.
  • In February, Dmitriev participated in talks between Russian and American delegations in Riyadh aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. He also collaborated with Witkoff on releasing American teacher Marc Fogel from Russia, an action the Trump administration hailed as a gesture of goodwill.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinTrumpRussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
All News
Putin
Putin says Xi will be his "main guest" at Russian Victory Day celebration
Polish foreign minister on Trump and Putin: Trump is slowly realising who he's dealing with
Putin calls up 160,000 Russians for military service
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
21:26
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: