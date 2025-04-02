Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's Envoy for International Cooperation, may be received at the White House as early as Wednesday 2 April.

Source: CBS News journalists Sara Cook and Camilla Schick, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two CBS News sources reported that Dmitriev is set to meet with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, in the US on Wednesday.

"The Treasury Dept temporarily lifted sanctions against Dmitriev so State Dept could issue the necessary visa for him to come to the US," said Sara Cook.

Background:

Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that Dmitriev may visit Washington this week to discuss Washington-Moscow relations with Witkoff.

The Kremlin has previously confirmed that Dmitriev's visit to the US is being discussed.

Dmitriev is known to be close to Putin and is married to the girlfriend of his youngest daughter. Since 2022, he has been under personal sanctions imposed by several Western countries.

In February, Dmitriev participated in talks between Russian and American delegations in Riyadh aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. He also collaborated with Witkoff on releasing American teacher Marc Fogel from Russia, an action the Trump administration hailed as a gesture of goodwill.

