Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 April 2025, 17:47
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that his government is interested in a third meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Source: Slovak newspaper Denník N, citing Fico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At a press conference on Wednesday 2 April, Fico announced that he was ready for a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We're ready immediately," Fico said.

He also mentioned that an intergovernmental meeting between Ukraine and Slovakia could be held in either country near the border, although the discussions could focus solely on civilian projects, not weapons.

Background:

