US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 April 2025, 18:19
Grain. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has imposed sanctions on a network of individuals and entities involved in supplying the Houthis in Yemen with weapons, military technology and grain stolen from Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The network, which is being targeted by Washington, helped the Houthis purchase "tens of millions of dollars' worth of commodities from Russia, including weapons and sensitive goods, as well as stolen Ukrainian grain".

The sanctions targeted two Afghan businessmen, a Hong Kong company whose Russian vessel transported the stolen Ukrainian grain and the vessel's current and former captains, both of whom are Russian citizens. As part of these measures, restrictions have also been placed on three Russian-registered companies owned by one of the sanctioned Afghans.

Additionally, an Iranian businessman now residing in Türkiye has been sanctioned for collaborating with the Houthis' financial chief, Sa'id al-Jamal, who is already subject to US restrictions.

"The Houthis remain reliant on Sa'id al-Jamal and his network to procure critical goods to supply the group’s terrorist war machine," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted.

Background:

  • Since autumn 2023, the Houthis have been attacking commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, accusing them of supporting Israel. These attacks are mounted as a protest against Israel's military operation in Gaza.
  • In recent weeks, the US administration has stepped up its military campaign against the Houthis, increasing the number of strikes on their positions in Yemen.
  • In addition, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid an intensified bombardment campaign against Houthi militants in Yemen.

