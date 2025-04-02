All Sections
Russian forces strike Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring six

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 April 2025, 22:42
Russian forces strike Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring six
An ambulance. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 2 April, killing one civilian and injuring six. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A married couple, 64 and 67 years old, and a 62-year-old man were injured during the occupiers' attack in the morning.

A 53-year-old local was killed in the afternoon, as a result of ammunition hitting a residential area."

Details: The Russians attacked the city again in the evening, injuring three men aged 48, 28 and 29. 

Donetsk Oblastattackwar
Donetsk Oblast
Two people killed and two injured in 1 April Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russians attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian rear in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, via sewers
Russians advance near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
