Russian forces press on Pokrovsk front, 80 attacks repelled in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 April 2025, 08:15
Russian forces press on Pokrovsk front, 80 attacks repelled in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian tank. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 216 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Russians mounted 80 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, 56 assaults on the Toretsk and Kursk fronts and 21 attacks on the Lyman front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 April

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two combat engagements have taken place near the town of Vovchansk and the settlement of Kamianka in the past 24 hours.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops have launched four attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out 21 attacks in a bid to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Torske, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Novoliubivka and Dibrova.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops mounted 28 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Krymske and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 80 Russian attacks near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Dniproenerhiia, Vesele and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipillia front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne and Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians mounted five attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled 28 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. The Russians carried out 343 artillery bombardments, of which 5 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and carried out 20 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment.

