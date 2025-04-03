All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 3 April 2025, 08:32
Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will have serious consequences for the global economy and stated that the European Union is preparing retaliatory measures.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement released by the press service for the European Commission

Quote from von der Leyen: "President Trump's announcement of universal tariffs on the whole world, including the EU, is a major blow to the world economy. I deeply regret this choice. Let's be clear-eyed about the immense consequences. The global economy will massively suffer. Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe."

Advertisement:

Details: She added that "the tariffs will also hurt consumers around the world" and that this "will be felt immediately".

"Millions of citizens will face higher grocery bills. Medication will cost more as well as transportation. Inflation will go up. And this is hurting in particular the most vulnerable citizens. All businesses – big and small – will suffer from day one," the European Commission president said.

She added that she agrees with Trump that other nations have unfairly exploited global trade rules and is willing to support efforts to reform them but stressed that tariffs will not resolve the issue.

Advertisement:

"That is why, from the outset, we have always been ready to negotiate with the US, to remove any remaining barriers to Transatlantic trade. At the same time, we are prepared to respond. We are already finalising a first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel. And we are now preparing for further countermeasures, to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail," von der Leyen said.

"As Europeans we will always promote and defend our interests and values," she stressed.

"And we will always stand up for Europe. But there is an alternative path. It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations," von der Leyen concluded.

Background:

  • On 2 April, US President Donald Trump officially declared the start of a global trade war, announcing tariffs on imports to the US ranging from 10% to 50%, depending on their country of origin.
  • Trump's announcement affected countries worldwide, with the exception of a few, including Russia. The White House claimed that Russia was left out because US sanctions already "preclude any meaningful trade".
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned US trading partners against taking retaliatory measures in response to President Donald Trump's new tariffs.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSA
Advertisement:
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Zelenskyy calls US treasury secretary's approach to minerals deal "wrong"
All News
EU
Details emerge of EU defence summit in Poland
Six countries and EU promise more aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
Slovak prime minister says Von der Leyen scolded him terribly during last conversation
RECENT NEWS
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
13:30
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
13:12
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
13:08
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
13:05
Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: