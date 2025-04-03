Ukrainian air defences destroy 28 Russian drones overnight, 7 fail to reach target

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 39 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 2-3 April. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 28 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that as of 09:00, 28 Shahed loitering munitions and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine's north and east.

A further seven Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russians launched the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The aerial attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

