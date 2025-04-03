Trump imposes over 30% tariffs on four EU candidate countries

The United States has imposed 30% tariffs on four EU candidate countries. This decision has been made by President Donald Trump as part of his "fair" trade policy.

Details: These countries are Moldova, Serbia, Bosnia, and North Macedonia. The tariff rate for Serbia will be 37%, for Bosnia – 35%, for North Macedonia – 33%, and for Moldova – 31%.

Thus, these four countries were included in the list of countries that the United States considers its "biggest offenders" in trade issues.

The remaining EU candidate countries, including Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia, Kosovo, and Türkiye, will be subject to a "basic" 10% duty.

Meanwhile, the additional tariff rate for EU states will be 20%.

Background:

On 2 April, US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of a trade war with all countries of the world simultaneously, announcing duties of 10% to 50% on imports to the US, depending on the country of origin.

Trump's announcement concerned countries from almost all over the world, with the exception of a few, including Russia. The White House said that Russia was left out because US sanctions already "make any meaningful trade impossible".

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned the countries against which the United States launched a trade war on 2 April against quick retaliatory steps by Washington.

