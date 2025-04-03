Zelenskyy visits school in Chernihiv Oblast where Russians tortured people – photos
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast, whose residents suffered during the Russian occupation in 2022.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook on 3 April
Quote: "I came to support the people of Yahidne and their efforts to preserve the memory of what happened here during the Russian occupation.
I visited the school where the Russians held all the villagers for nearly a month. This was one of the most cynical Russian crimes of this war – a crime specifically aimed at people and everything human and humane."
Details: Zelenskyy noted that much had already been rebuilt and restored in Yahidne. Work is also underway on memorialising what people unfortunately had to endure.
The president added that no one would ever forget or forgive Russia for what it had done.
