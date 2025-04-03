All Sections
Zelenskyy visits school in Chernihiv Oblast where Russians tortured people – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 April 2025, 13:13
Zelenskyy visits school in Chernihiv Oblast where Russians tortured people – photos
Sign reads: Yahidne. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast, whose residents suffered during the Russian occupation in 2022.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook on 3 April

Quote: "I came to support the people of Yahidne and their efforts to preserve the memory of what happened here during the Russian occupation.

I visited the school where the Russians held all the villagers for nearly a month. This was one of the most cynical Russian crimes of this war – a crime specifically aimed at people and everything human and humane."

 
Zelenskyy at the school where the Russians tortured people.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy noted that much had already been rebuilt and restored in Yahidne. Work is also underway on memorialising what people unfortunately had to endure.

 
Zelenskyy visiting Yahidne.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president added that no one would ever forget or forgive Russia for what it had done.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read more: The hunt for Russian war criminals. The year-long investigation to uncover Russian war crimes in Yahidne

