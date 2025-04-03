All Sections
Oleh DidukhThursday, 3 April 2025, 17:13
FIFA president advocates for Russia's return to international football
Gianni Infantino. Photo: Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he hopes Russia will soon return to international football.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; UEFA press service, citing Infantino during a UEFA congress in Belgrade

Quote from Infantino: "As talks are going on for peace in Ukraine, I hope that we can soon move to the next page: bring back as well Russia in the football landscape. Because this would mean that everything is solved.

Advertisement:

That's what we have to cheer for; that's what we have to pray for, because that's what football is about. It's not about not dividing; it's about uniting girls, uniting boys, uniting people from wherever they are. And how do we unite? Well, we unite through competitions." 

Background: Russia has been suspended from international FIFA and UEFA tournaments since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

