UEFA Congress honours memory of Russian killed in Ukraine war

Stanislav LysakThursday, 3 April 2025, 17:04
UEFA Congress honours memory of Russian killed in Ukraine war
UEFA logo. Photo: UEFA

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Russians who died in 2024, including a former footballer who was killed in action in Ukraine, during the 49th regular UEFA Congress on 3 April.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Among those commemorated was Aleksei Bugayev, a former defender for the Russian national football team, who was killed while fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine. Bugayev, 43, had previously been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for drug trafficking.

UEFA screen listing Russians commemorated in 2024, including Bugaev

Bugayev played professionally for several clubs, including Torpedo Moscow, Tom Tomsk, Khimki and Krasnodar. He also featured for the Russian national team at Euro 2004.

Background: Russia has been suspended from international tournaments under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

